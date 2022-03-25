Mega Job Fair organised at Dhanwate College in Nagpur

Nagpur: The MBA Department of Dhanwate College, Nagpur in association with Magic Bus India Foundation organized a successful “Mega Job Fair” on March 24 in the institute. It was a huge success as 75% students have been selected and shortlisted in the Job Fair. The Job Fair was organized for Graduate and postgraduate students of the institute and students from diverse courses like BBA, BCom, BA, BCCA, MCom, MBA participated in the drive.

In the mega Job Fair, 10 companies had participated including Mahindra Business Solution Pvt Ltd, Vindhya E-infomedia Pvt Ltd, Habitus, Ikamate HR Pvt ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Ashish Nx, Ujwal Associates, VR Services, Ankit Pulps and Boards Nagpur, Altius & many more.

The maximum package offered by them is Rs 3.00 lakh per annum plus incentives & bonus. The Event was coordinated by Placement Officer Dr. Kavita Patil in association with Amrish Ramteke and Tina Verma of Magic Bus India Foundation. Dr. Rajesh Timane, HOD motivated the students to participate for maximum companies and guided them. Director Dr J D Wadate congratulated the selected candidates & wished them huge success for their career journey. Overall more than 150 students participated in the Job Fair.