Nagpur: On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, 61 NCC Cadets, ANOs and staff of Nabira Mahavidyalaya, Katol (part of 20 Mah NCC Bn, Nagpur) carried out blood donation.

Cadets paid tribute to freedom fighters, who gave their lives in the struggle for India’s independence and glory, said a press release issued by Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh, Defence PRO, Nagpur.