Mega event on Earth: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 begins, 1 crore devotees take holy dip on Day 1

Massive hi-tech security in place. Maha Kumbh 2025 is projected to generate up to Rs 2 lakh crore in economic growth for Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, regarded as the largest congregation on Earth, began in grandeur on Monday, January 13, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima. The opening day witnessed a massive turnout, with more than one crore devotees taking the holy dip at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, amid robust security arrangements.

The event, which spans 45 days, commenced with the ceremonial Shahi Snan, a key spiritual highlight symbolizing purification and renewal. This year’s Maha Kumbh is marked by a rare celestial alignment that occurs once every 144 years, adding to its spiritual significance.

Pilgrims from across the country and the globe have thronged the Triveni Sangam to partake in the rituals, which began at dawn. The festival will feature key bathing dates, including Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, and Basant Panchami on February 3. The grand event will conclude on February 26.

On the inaugural day, the atmosphere at the Sangam was charged with devotion, as chants of prayers and hymns resonated through the air. Pilgrims expressed their faith and joy, considering it a divine privilege to take the holy dip during this celestial event. Authorities ensured smooth management of the crowd with meticulous security and logistical measures.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has once again demonstrated its unparalleled ability to unite millions in a celebration of spirituality, faith, and tradition.

Tight security arrangements:

The Uttar Pradesh police have made massive security arrangements around the city to ensure people’s safety during Maha Kumbh.

In a first, underwater drones that are capable of diving up to 100 meters have been deployed across the city to provide round-the-clock surveillance at the Sangam area, the Culture Ministry said. Tethered drones – capable of reaching heights up to 120 meters – have also been deployed that will provide aerial views to identify swelling crowds or areas requiring medical or security intervention.

At least 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that will provide real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points. Apart from this, a team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats and cyber help desks have been set up in all police stations in the city.

Authorities have set up 150,000 tents to accommodate the pilgrims, along with additional toilets and sanitation facilities. At least 450,000 new electricity connections have been installed, with the Kumbh expected to drain more power than what 100,000 urban apartments in the region consume in a month.

Several electric buses and state-of-the-art facilities have also been set up for devotees. While the Indian Railways has introduced 98 special trains that will make 3,300 trips during the festival. Apart from this, authorities have undertaken the renovation of 92 roads, the construction of 30 bridges, and the installation of 800 multilingual signage in the city. For healthcare facilities, temporary hospitals equipped with surgical and diagnostic facilities are set up.

Kumbh Sah’AI’yak chatbot

Kumbh Sah’AI’yak chatbot is a cutting-edge AI tool, designed to provide real-time guidance and updates to devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. It will act as a digital companion for the millions of devotees. Some of its key features include multilingual support, interactive engagement, personal navigation, and cultural insights. It can be accessed through the official Maha Kumbh 2025 mobile app or via WhatsApp.

In the past, celebrities such as actor Richard Gere, movie director David Lynch, and Tibetan Buddhist leader Dalai Lama have attended the event.

Maha Kumbh projected to earn up to Rs 2 Lakh crore

Maha Kumbh 2025 is projected to generate up to Rs 2 lakh crore in economic growth for Uttar Pradesh. According to estimates, the event may generate Rs 2 lakh crore if each of 40 crore visitors spends an average of Rs 5,000.

A news agency, citing industry estimates, said the average expenditure per person could rise to even Rs 10,000 and the total economic impact could reach Rs 4 lakh crore. It is also expected to boost both nominal and real GDP by over 1 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Prayagraj’s Ardh Kumbh Mela in 2019 contributed Rs 1.2 lakh crore to the state’s economy. The “ardh” or half Kumbh Mela in 2019, had attracted about 24 crore pilgrims.

PM Modi calls start of Maha Kumbh “very special day”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his wishes to all pilgrims and tourists as the Maha Kumbh Mela began.

“A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony,” he wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared pictures for the Maha Kumbh mela on X.

“Where there is a confluence of cultures, there is also a confluence of faith and harmony. Giving the message of ‘unity in diversity’, Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj is providing an encounter with Sanatan along with the welfare of humanity,” he said.