Published On : Wed, Aug 7th, 2019

Medium to heavy rainfall likely in Vidarbha on Wednesday, Thursday

Nagpur: Weather Department has forecast medium to heavy rainfall at most parts of Vidarbha region on Wednesday and Thursday. As per the advisory, there will be rainfall and decline in temperature owing to development of low pressure area.

On Wednesday, parts of Nagpur Division will receive medium to heavy rainfall, while other parts of Vidarbha will receive light showers. On Thursday, however, most parts of the region will receive medium to heavy rainfall. This is likely to increase the water level in reservoirs, stated the advisory.

Similarly, rainfall is predicted in Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli districts. It is expected that weather will be normal in Vidarbha from August 9 onwards.

