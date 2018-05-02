Mechanical Engineering Department of TGPCET Nagpur has organizing online certificate program on ” Industrial Hydraulic & Pneumatic System “

Mechanical Engineering Department of Tulsiramji Gaikwad Patil College of Engineering and Technology Nagpur has organizing one week Industry Sponsored online certificate program on ” Industrial Hydraulic & Pneumatic System ” in between 08-14 April 2020 in association with KEC International Training Centre ,Nagpur.

During this time of impact of COVID-19 on our lives. we remain as passionate as ever about helping you learn, grow, and connect with learners and educators around the world about on “Industrial Hydraulic & Pneumatic System” .

& To help our community during this critical time, we’re launching new, free resources, as well as surfacing interesting course collections, community discussions, and expert interviews.

The online session started with opening remark by the head of Mechanical Engineering Department Prof. Ritesh Banpurkar.

The eminent expert from industry address about advances in technology on “Industrial Hydraulic & Pneumatic System”

it provides platform to the engineering graduates, diploma in engineering students and faculty members from various institute to upgrade and brush-up their knowledge of ” Industrial Hydraulic & Pneumatic System ”

This online programme is mainly using Whatsapp as a platform of delivery. Probabaly for the first time student community is using whatsapp for their benifit, expert added during his address in the workshop.

Around 300 participants have registered themselves for this one of the different kind of programme where learning is made happy through puzzles like emoji puzzles, virtual online lectures.

This online certification program has got tremendous response from the participants .The participants are from Madhypradesh ,Delhi,Nagpur.The Topic covered in online workshop are introduction of hydrolic system ,general layout ,application,Overview of essential propertise of oil,working of advanced pump, pneumatic system. It is learning and interactive session for the participants and expert answered all the queries put by the participants.

Outcome of program is enhancement in skills on “Industrial Hydraulic & Pneumatic System” required in the industry.

Dr.Mohan Gaikwad-Patil,Chairman, Prof.Sandip Gaikwad-Patil Treasurer ofGPGI, Dr.Geeta Padole-Gaikwad, Director, Admission Cell, GPGI, Dr.S.S.Rathore Principal of TGPCET, Prof.Pragati Patil,Vice-Principal,TGPCET, Dr.Prabha Nair, Vice-Principal(Academic),TGPCET, congratulated the participants.

The workshop is being organised under the guidance of Prof.Ritesh Banpurkar head of Mechanical Engineering Departmednt.