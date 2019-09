Nagpur: In a significant attempt to nail rampant illegal activities, the city police have slapped MCOCA against notorious chain snatcher Swaroop Naresh Lokhande and his aide Bharat alias Bunty Rajbhan Galbhale.

Besides chain snatching, Lokhande and Galbhale have around 52 offence registered against them across the city including housebreaking, gang rape and murder.