Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sun, Sep 8th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away

Ram Jethmalani, eminent Supreme Court lawyer and former union law minister, passed away at his residence on Sunday, just six days short of his 96th birthday.

Jethmalani, who announced his retirement in September 2017, fought several high-profile cases, representing many controversial clients from stockbroker Harshad Mehta to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, among others.

From appearing in the famous KM Nanavati versus State of Maharashtra case in 1959 to the multi-crore 2G scam in 2011, from being LK Advani’s defence in the Hawala scam to fighting for Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by Arun Jaitley, Jethmalani has been part of many high-profile cases in the court of law.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Burglars strike at two houses in same building in Arya Nagar, booty worth Rs 3.62 lakh stolen
Burglars strike at two houses in same building in Arya Nagar, booty worth Rs 3.62 lakh stolen
Maharashtra News
नागपूर, पुणे मेट्रोच्या फेसबुक पेजवर एकूण १० लाख फॉलोवर्स
नागपूर, पुणे मेट्रोच्या फेसबुक पेजवर एकूण १० लाख फॉलोवर्स
नागपूर शहर पोलीस आयुक्तालयातर्फे मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीसाठी ५३ लाख ३५ हजार ६०४ रुपयांचा धनादेश मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडे सुपुर्द
नागपूर शहर पोलीस आयुक्तालयातर्फे मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीसाठी ५३ लाख ३५ हजार ६०४ रुपयांचा धनादेश मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडे सुपुर्द
Hindi News
गोंदिया:किसान से दस हजार की रिश्वत लेते कनिष्ठ लिपिक पकड़ाया
गोंदिया:किसान से दस हजार की रिश्वत लेते कनिष्ठ लिपिक पकड़ाया
आरएसएस की अखिल भारतीय समन्वय बैठक में एनआरसी से बाहर हुए हिंदुओं पर हुई चर्चा
आरएसएस की अखिल भारतीय समन्वय बैठक में एनआरसी से बाहर हुए हिंदुओं पर हुई चर्चा
Trending News
Nagpur tops smart city ranking, stays ahead of Ahmedabad
Nagpur tops smart city ranking, stays ahead of Ahmedabad
PM Modi gives tight hug to emotional ISRO chief
PM Modi gives tight hug to emotional ISRO chief
Featured News
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Trending In Nagpur
MSEDCL take over power distribution from SNDL
MSEDCL take over power distribution from SNDL
MCOCA slapped on notorious chain snatcher Swaroop Lakhande, aide
MCOCA slapped on notorious chain snatcher Swaroop Lakhande, aide
गोंदिया:किसान से दस हजार की रिश्वत लेते कनिष्ठ लिपिक पकड़ाया
गोंदिया:किसान से दस हजार की रिश्वत लेते कनिष्ठ लिपिक पकड़ाया
नागपूर, पुणे मेट्रोच्या फेसबुक पेजवर एकूण १० लाख फॉलोवर्स
नागपूर, पुणे मेट्रोच्या फेसबुक पेजवर एकूण १० लाख फॉलोवर्स
स्मार्ट सिटी की रैंकिंग में नागपुर प्रथम स्थान पर
स्मार्ट सिटी की रैंकिंग में नागपुर प्रथम स्थान पर
स्मार्ट सिटीच्या रॅकिंगमध्ये नागपूर प्रथम क्रमांकावर
स्मार्ट सिटीच्या रॅकिंगमध्ये नागपूर प्रथम क्रमांकावर
विदर्भातील शेतक-यांच्या संत्रा व दूध यांना संत्रा बर्फीमूळे चांगली बाजारपेठ उपलब्ध होईल
विदर्भातील शेतक-यांच्या संत्रा व दूध यांना संत्रा बर्फीमूळे चांगली बाजारपेठ उपलब्ध होईल
‘अटल शस्त्र मार्केनॉमी’तर्फे नागपूर महानगरपालिकेला ‘बेस्ट सस्टेनेबल ॲण्ड लिव्हेबल’ राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार प्रदान
‘अटल शस्त्र मार्केनॉमी’तर्फे नागपूर महानगरपालिकेला ‘बेस्ट सस्टेनेबल ॲण्ड लिव्हेबल’ राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार प्रदान
India’s first “One Health Center” will soon start at Nagpur
India’s first “One Health Center” will soon start at Nagpur
बायो-सीएनजीवर परिवर्तीत केलेल्या ‘आपली बस’ने ना. महादेव जानकर यांनी केला प्रवास
बायो-सीएनजीवर परिवर्तीत केलेल्या ‘आपली बस’ने ना. महादेव जानकर यांनी केला प्रवास
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145