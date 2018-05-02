Eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away

Ram Jethmalani, eminent Supreme Court lawyer and former union law minister, passed away at his residence on Sunday, just six days short of his 96th birthday.

Jethmalani, who announced his retirement in September 2017, fought several high-profile cases, representing many controversial clients from stockbroker Harshad Mehta to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, among others.

From appearing in the famous KM Nanavati versus State of Maharashtra case in 1959 to the multi-crore 2G scam in 2011, from being LK Advani’s defence in the Hawala scam to fighting for Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by Arun Jaitley, Jethmalani has been part of many high-profile cases in the court of law.