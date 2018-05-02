Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    MCOCA accused killed by two brothers in Pardi

    Nagpur: A history-sheeter and MCOCA accused was killed by two people in Pardi area of Nagpur on Sunday evening, police said.

    Pradip alias Balya Neelkanth Wanjari (56) had threatened Narendra Mehar (49) and his younger brother Ravi (45) over a monetary dispute in the afternoon, an official said.

    “He came back at around 4pm and again picked up a fight with the Mehar siblings who assaulted him with a stick. Wanjari died of head injuries instantly. The victim has 20 cases against his name, including four murders. He is also an accused under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act,” he added.

    The siblings have been arrested, the official said.

