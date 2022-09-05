MCOCA accused caught smuggling Ganja, mobile batteries into Nagpur Central Jail

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident, a MCOCA accused sentenced to Nagpur Central Jail on Monday, was caught by prion officials smuggling 51 grams of Ganja and 15 mobile batteries on the same day.

According sources, prion cops grew suspicious of accused Suraj Kanhaiyalal Kavade’s gait.

Following which they frisked him and found forbidden drugs and mobile batteries from him.

Interestingly, Kavade was transferred to Nagpur Central Jail following his date with MCOCA Court on Monday. The incident once again has exposed the rampant smuggling of ‘stuff’ into prion.

