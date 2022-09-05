Highest prostitution cases recorded in Nagpur in Maharashtra: NCRB

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpur makes it to the top in the list of cities in Maharashtra for having the highest number of prostitution cases.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) crime data 2021, in the state of Maharashtra, Nagpur has recorded the highest number of prostitution cases. Nagpur recorded 12 cases of prostitution in 2021, in which 13 victims were rescued.

Shockingly, no cases have been reported from Mumbai and Pune. Maharashtra in total recorded 21 prostitution cases in which 25 victims were rescued. Most cases have been recorded in Karnataka (48), followed by Maharashtra (21), Tamil Nadu (20) and Punjab (10).

In Karnataka, Bengaluru had the highest number of prostitution cases (36) in which 78 victims were rescued, taking the prostitution rate to 0.9 per cent, according to the NCRB data. Nagpur is the second city in the country with the highest prostitution cases (12) with 1 per cent rate, followed by Chennai (11) and Ahmedabad (7).

Commenting on this fact, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said, “Last year we started a very aggressive drive against prostitution, running of brothel houses, prostitution in public places as well as trafficking of minors, hence the numbers. Due to a strong proactive action by the Nagpur Police these cases are now showing a declining trend,” the top cop stated.

… By Drishti Sharma

