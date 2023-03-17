MC Stan show to get cancelled in Nagpur?

Nagpur: Trouble mounts for Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan ahead of his show in Nagpur on March 18.

The rapper rose to fame after a rap battle between Emiway Bantai and song ‘Wata’ which has amassed more than 9 million views on YouTube. He then made his entry in Bigg Boss season 16, claiming the title of the famous reality show.

Altaf Shaikh, who goes by the name MC Stan, is set to perform in Nagpur on March 18 as a part of his tour, However, the Nagpur unit of Bajrang Dal on Thursday, submitted a proposal to the Nagpur Police demanding cancellation of the show citing the language used by the rapper in his songs is ‘vulgar and obscene.’

They also stated that the songs include consumption and promotion of drugs and alcohol which is misleading for the younger generation.

