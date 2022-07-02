Published On : Sat, Jul 2nd, 2022

MBA student of Symbiosis Nagpur found dead in hostel

Nagpur: An MBA student of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Nagpur, was found dead in his hostel room in the Wathoda here, on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Singh. Singh (24), a native of Uttar Pradesh, was a third semester student of MBA programme.

According to police sources, Singh used to suffer from fits for the last few years and was on medications for the same. He is, prima facie, likely to have died after having a seizure or fit. Wathoda Police have registered a case of accidental death in this connection.

