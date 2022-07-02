All Engineering 6th Semester papers leaked in Nagpur

Advertisement

The paper leak incident took place at Priyadarshini College of Engineering

Nagpur: Another paper leak incident rocked the summer exams of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU). All six question papers of the 6th Semester of Engineering got leaked at Priyadarshini College of Engineering on Friday. Despite this, the Vice-Chancellor is neither taking action against the colleges nor monitoring the examinations. After this incident, there was a stir in the university administration as well. Along with this, questions have also been raised on the credibility of the examinations being conducted by the colleges.

In fact, even before the paper started, it went viral on social media. As soon as the university got the information, the officials reached immediately. The paper which was to be held at 9.30 pm was cancelled and taken at 12.30 pm but in this whole matter the information was not given officially by the university.

According to the information received from the sources, there was an examination of various subjects of engineering on Friday. In Priyadarshini Engineering College, the examination of 10 subjects was to be held from 9.30 in the morning but only at 9 in the morning it went viral with the paper leaking. Prafulla Sable, the Director of Examination and Evaluation Board, reached the college and cancelled the examination of all the papers.

It is learnt that as soon as the information about the paper leak was received, the Principal was questioned by the university over the phone. Meanwhile, information was also being taken from the control room of the university. All the viral papers were checked. Only after that the exam was postponed. It was said that in some rooms the paper was also distributed to the students. It was later withdrawn from them. The students also got upset due to the sudden change of events. Immediately the second paper set was uploaded. The exam started at 12.30 am.

In a course like engineering, the incident of 6 papers leaking in the same college on the same day is very serious. It goes viral as soon as the paper is taken out at the home centre points out the role of an employee. The papers which were leaked included subjects like Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical etc.

