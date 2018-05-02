Mayor orders probe against waste collecting agencies

Nagpur: Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari has ordered formation of a five-member committee to probe the working style of agencies collecting waste from house to house.

The committee will be headed by the Ruling Party Leader in NMC Avinash Thakre. The members of the committee are Health Committee Chairman Sanjay Mahajan, Corporator Nitin Sathavane, Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Nipane, and Deputy Commissioner, Waste Management, Dr Pradeep Dasarwar. The committee has been empowered to investigate facts behind action taken against garbage collecting agencies and their working style.

In the General Body Meeting of NMC held on May 28, the Leader of Opposition Tanaji Wanve had tabled adjournment motion on the working of AG Enviro and BVG, the agencies assigned the job of collecting waste from house to house. During the discussion on the motion, Corporators had charged both the agencies of negligence in their assigned work as per the terms and conditions of the contract. As per the contract, NMC has the authority to impose penalties on both the agencies if found guilty of negligence in waste collection work. Subsequently, the Mayor Tiwari had ordered formation of the committee to investigate what action had been initiated by the NMC administration against the two agencies.