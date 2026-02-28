Mayor draws the line: ‘No more vanishing officers after 2 pm’ at NMC

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a stern and unambiguous directive, Mayor Neeta Thakre has ordered all civic officials of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to remain physically present in their respective offices after 2 pm, putting an end to what citizens have long described as the culture of “missing officers.”

“For years, Nagpurians have walked into civic offices only to hear the same excuse, ‘Saheb is on a site visit’ or ‘Saheb is in a meeting,’” the Mayor remarked, making it clear that such evasions will no longer be tolerated.

Gold Rate Feb 27th, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,60,600/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,49,400/- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,71,700 /- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Between March 2022 and January 2026, a period dominated by administrative rule, residents visiting the NMC headquarters and zonal offices with complaints of erratic water supply, choked sewer lines, potholes, and stalled development works were routinely turned away without meeting the responsible officer. Public frustration steadily mounted as accountability appeared to evaporate after noon hours.

Circular makes office presence mandatory

Acting swiftly on the Mayor’s instructions and with backing from ruling party leader Narendra Borkar, the General Administration Department issued a formal circular on February 10 mandating compulsory office presence for all officers post-2 pm.

The order restructures the civic workday with precision:

• Morning hours: Field visits, inspections, site reviews.

• Afternoon hours: Mandatory office attendance and direct public interaction.

The message is clear, administrative engagements cannot override citizen access.

The circular further directs departments to ensure that internal meetings, reviews, and inspection schedules are planned in a manner that does not clash with public grievance hours. Officers are expected to organise their work so that citizens are not forced to chase files or wait indefinitely for an audience.

Political promise turns policy

The move did not come out of thin air. At the Mayor’s oath-taking ceremony earlier this month, Borkar had signalled that a strict attendance framework was being prepared. The February 10 directive now formalises that commitment, converting political assurance into binding administrative instruction.

Assistant Commissioner (GAD) Shyam Kapase described the measure as “citizen-centric,” asserting that residents should no longer return from civic offices without meeting the concerned authority.

End of the ‘disappearing act’?

Whether this directive ushers in a genuine cultural overhaul within the NMC or merely becomes another paper rule will hinge entirely on enforcement. However, the tone from the top leaves little room for ambiguity.

After 2 pm, the era of invisible officers is officially over.

Officials are expected to be at their desks, present, accessible, and answerable.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement