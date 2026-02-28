DRI Nagpur seizes 1,250 kg of ganja worth Rs. 6.25 crore in two operations; 4 held

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Nagpur Regional Unit of Mumbai Zone, has dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate and seized 1,251 kg of Cannabis (Ganja) valued at approximately Rs. 6.25 crore in two connected, intelligence-based operations. Four persons involved in inter-state narcotics trafficking networks operating along the Odisha-Central India corridor have been arrested, including the mastermind.

DRI officers intercepted a Bolero pick-up vehicle travelling from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border towards the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border on National Highway-53. The search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 53 gunny bags containing 142 packages of cannabis (ganja), weighing 729 kg, concealed within the cover cargo of raw ginger packed inside the gunny bags.

Gold Rate Feb 27th, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,60,600/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,49,400/- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,71,700 /- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The recovered ganja, valued at Rs. 3.64 crore, along with the vehicle and cover cargo, was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and two individuals were arrested. Notably, one of the arrested persons is the mastermind involved in the earlier case also and has been absconding since long.

Earlier, DRI officers had intercepted a truck travelling from the Odisha border at Bhagimahari Toll Plaza on National Highway-47, and had recovered 100 packages of cannabis (ganja), weighing 522 kg, concealed beneath the cover cargo of coolers, table fans and blankets. The recovered ganja, valued at Rs. 2.61 crore, along with the vehicle and cover cargo, was then seized, and two individuals were arrested.

These back-to-back operations demonstrate DRI’s sustained enforcement action against organized narcotics trafficking networks operating across state borders. The successful operations reaffirm DRI’s steadfast commitment towards combating drug trafficking and contributing to the Government of India’s vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat.”

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement