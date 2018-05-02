Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Apr 20th, 2021

    Mayo Hospital staff asking patient’s kin to arrange remdesivir sans proscriptions

    Nagpur: In a bizarre incident, the staff of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) commonly known as Mayo Hospital reportedly had asked patient’s family to arrange remdesivir on their own. The hospital, however, didn’t write prescription nor did they disclosed the status of remdesivir stock available at the hospital, the patient’s kin have alleged.

    According to sources, a senior citizen with acute Covid complications was rushed to Mayo Hospital recently. As his health deteriorated, the doctors expressed need of remdesivir in front his family members. Rather than using the remdesivir stock made available by the State Government to each hospital, the doctors reportedly asked family members to arrange remdesivir injections and didn’t even write proscriptions in this regards.

    Sans any help from the hospital, the family is now reportedly running pillar to post seeking remdesivir.


