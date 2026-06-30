Mayo HOD, Stenographer Held by ACB Over Alleged Bribe Demand

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Nagpur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Nagpur, has detained the Head of the Surgery Department at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo Hospital) and a stenographer for allegedly demanding a bribe to issue a Medical Board recommendation and fitness certificate.

According to ACB officials, the complainant is an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posted at the Sub-Regional Transport Office (RTO), Wardha. The officer had been on medical leave for nearly three months after sustaining injuries in an accident and was directed to appear before the Medical Board at Mayo Hospital to obtain a recommendation and fitness certificate before rejoining duty.

The complaint alleged that the Medical Board Chairman and Head of the Surgery Department, Dr. Nandkishore Kamalnarayan Jaiswal, along with stenographer Ashish Metekar, demanded ₹30,000 to process and issue the required medical documents. During verification conducted by the ACB, the accused allegedly agreed to accept ₹20,000 after negotiations.

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Acting on the complaint, the ACB carried out a verification and subsequently laid a trap. However, officials said the accused became suspicious during the operation and did not accept the cash. Despite this, the ACB stated that the demand for the alleged bribe had been substantiated during the verification process.

Following the operation, both accused were detained on Monday. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act is being registered at Tehsil Police Station, Nagpur, and further investigation is in progress.

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The ACB is also probing whether similar complaints or allegations have been made against the accused in the past as part of the ongoing investigation.

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