    Published On : Sat, Jun 5th, 2021

    Mayo doctors call off stir as hospital ready to admit non-Covid patients again

    Nagpur: The Resident Doctors of Nagpur’s Indira Gandhi GovernmentMedical College and Hospital (IGGMCH), popularly known as Mayo Hospital, called off their mass leave stir on Friday after the authorities promised to look into their demands.

    The doctors were staging sit-in protest in the hospital premises for the past three days and joined their duties around 9 pm on Friday after receiving a written assurance from the Dean Dr Ajay Keoliya.

    The doctors affiliated to MaharashtraAssociation of Resident Doctors-IGGMC had gone on mass leave from Tuesday demanding that they be given time to concentrate on their post-graduation studies now that COVID-19 cases were on the decline in the city. The decision to call off the stir was communicated to IGGMCH authorities in a letter afterMARD got an assurance that demands would be looked into, its President Dr Rajat Agrawal said.

    The hospital is now ready to admitno-Covid -19 patients again, Agrawal added. “Mayo Hospital is ready fornon-Covid patients now. We want to assure poor non-covid patients will get good treatment in the surgical complex building in the hospital. The stigma and fear of being a Covid Dedicated Hospital will now be gone,” Dr Agrawal said.

