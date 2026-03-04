Maya Ivnate Likely BJP Rajya Sabha Candidate; Set to File Nomination Today

Advertisement

Nagpur: Political activity in Maharashtra has intensified ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with strong indications that Nagpur leader Maya Tai Ivnate may be nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Upper House.

Sources close to the family told Nagpur Today that Maya Ivnate is currently in Mumbai and is expected to file her nomination today. The confirmation came from a relative who stated that preparations for the nomination process are underway.

Gold Rate Mar 2nd, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,67,000/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,55,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,87,200 /- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Maya Ivnate, an Adivasi woman leader and former Mayor of Nagpur, is currently serving as a corporator in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation after winning the recent civic elections. Her name has been widely discussed within political circles as the BJP is reportedly considering sending a woman representative from the tribal community to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.

She previously served as a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) and held the status of Minister of State during her tenure in Delhi.

Ivnate is also known to be close to President Droupadi Murmu, and her political experience along with her representation of the tribal community has strengthened her prospects for the Rajya Sabha nomination.

With her presence in Mumbai and confirmation from family sources, political observers believe an official announcement from the BJP leadership could follow soon.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement