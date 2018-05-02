‘Matru-Bhasha Diwas’ was celebrated with Great enthusiasm and fanfare at G.S. College of Commerce & Economics, Nagpur, on 20-02-2020, as per the directions of MHRD, Government of India under the EBSB (Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat), scheme.

The Chief Guest of the Program was Dr. Amruta Indurkar, Assistant Prof. Dept of Marathi PGTD R.T.M. Nagpur University. She was welcomed by Dr. P.M. Paradkar, Nodal Officer of EBSB. The Program was presided by HoD of Dept of Languages, Prof Swati Kathaley.

The Program started with the rendition of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Vidyapeeth Geet. Beautiful and melodious Marathi Bhavgeets were presented by students of the College namely Rajesh Kudave,

Adarsh Kolamkar, Atharva Pande, Ameya Pimplapure and Chinmayee Dongre, with accompaniment on tabla and harmonium.

In her elaborate & lucid speech Dr. Amruta Indurkar stressed the importance of mother tongue or ‘Matru Bhasha’ calling it as the language of our Soul- Our thought processes emotions and feelings. It is the language we learn from the time we are in our mothers’ womb. Scientists over the world agree that education should be imparted to children in their mother tongues for proper learning. Everyone should respect his mother tongue and try to nurture it by speaking, reading and writing in a pure form.

On this Occasion, Nodal Officer of EBSB, Dr. P.M. Paradkar, also expressed his thoughts. He urged the students to respect all languages but should pay special attention in learning their own mother tongues. Our great literature in various Indian Languages should be read by the students. Prof. S.S. Kathaley, HoD Dept of Languages, also guided the students. On this occasion, a grand book exhibition on Marathi Literature was inaugurated at the hands of Dr. Amruta Indurkar in the college library.

The programme was attended in large numbers by students, teachers and members of office-staff. The program was nicely conducted by convener of EBSB Dr. Deoyani Chavan and vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Sonali Gadekar. The success of the program was possible because of the best wishes & blessings of the Principal Dr. N.Y. Khandait., Prof. Akash Jain and Prof. Pallavi Srivastava worked hard for the success of the program. IQAC Coordinator Prof. P.J.Yadao, Dr. N.D. Dharmadhikari, , Dr.S.S.Gadekar, Dr S. D. More, Prof. Madhuri Purohit, Prof. Dr. Neha Kalyani and other teachers were prominently present in the program. The program concluded with National anthem.