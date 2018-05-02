Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Feb 21st, 2020

    Bheem army get permission to hold meet in Nagpur with a rider

    Nagpur: Bheem Army ( Chandrashekhar Aazad- Raavan) got permission from Hon High Court, Nagpur, to hold workers meet at Reshimbagh, adjacent to RSS Headquarters, with stringent conditions & only for 3 hours, between 2pm – 5 pm.

    Hon Court in its order said that it shall only be a workers meet. There shall be no political speeches. No inciting speeches. It shall not be converted in a political or protest rally against CAA.

    An undertaking shall be given by the organisers & speakers to the above effect.

    More details awaited

