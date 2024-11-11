Matrize Survey Predicts Clear Victory for Mahayuti, MVA Setback Expected

Advertisement

Nagpur: With the Maharashtra Assembly elections on the horizon, a recent opinion poll conducted by Matrize suggests a decisive win for the Mahayuti alliance, potentially signaling a setback for the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA). According to the survey, Mahayuti is likely to secure between 145 and 165 seats out of the 288 contested, while MVA is projected to win between 106 and 126 seats.

In terms of vote share, Mahayuti is expected to gain 47%, compared to MVA’s 41%, with other parties capturing around 12% of the vote. Regionally, the survey shows the BJP-led alliance performing strongly in Western Maharashtra (48% vote share), Vidarbha (48%), and Thane-Konkan (52%). Meanwhile, MVA is projected to hold ground in Northern Maharashtra and Marathwada, with vote shares of 47% and 44%, respectively.

Today’s Rate Mon 11 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,300 /- Gold 22 KT 72,900 /- Silver / Kg 91,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The survey results add to the election buzz, although questions arise about the influence of paid surveys in shaping voter sentiment. As election day approaches, voters are encouraged to make informed decisions beyond poll projections.

BJP-led Mahayuti set to return to power in Maharashtra, says Matrize survey pic.twitter.com/p3A4345YUT — IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2024