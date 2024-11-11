Congress Leaders Defy Party, Campaign for Independent in Ramtek

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a surprising turn of events, senior Congress leaders, including Sunil Kedar and MP Shyam Barve, took to the campaign trail to support independent candidate Rajendra Mulak in the Ramtek Assembly constituency, going against the official Mahavikas Aghadi candidate. This move has stirred political tensions within the alliance.

Rajendra Mulak, a former Congress leader, was recently expelled from the party following his decision to contest as an independent candidate against the alliance’s officially nominated candidate from the Shiv Sena. Despite party orders, Kedar and Barve are actively campaigning for Mulak, urging voters to support him.

On Monday morning, a campaign rally was held in Chacher village in the Ramtek constituency, where prominent Congress leaders, including former Zilla Parishad President Rashmi Barve, were seen rallying for Mulak. This open defiance has created ripples within the Mahavikas Aghadi coalition, adding to the unfolding political drama in the region ahead of the Assembly elections.

