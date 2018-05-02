Matoshree Motors Showroom owner booked for fraud in Kamptee

Nagpur: Old Kamptee police have booked an Activa dealer and the owner of Matoshree Motors Showroom for allegedly defrauding a customer to the tune of Rs 85,500. The accused, Prakash Rambhau Pahune has been accused of swindling the money instead of depositing it with a finance company.

A resident of Haridas Nagar, opposite old petrol pump, Old Kamptee, Neeraj Sanjiv Damke (37) told police that he purchased an Activa moped (MH-40/BS 4401) from Matoshree Motors Showroom by making a down payment of Rs 18,700 and 36 EMIs of Rs 1913. The Activa was financed by Mass Finance Company. Subsequently, Neeraj made the payment of Rs 1913 to the showroom as monthly installment.

He paid 37 installments regularly between August 4, 2017 and July 31, 2019. Neeraj paid a total of Rs 85,596. However, the accused owner of Matoshree Motors Showroom, instead of depositing the installment amount of Neeraj in the finance company, swindled the money for himself. The accused, Prakash Pahune has allegedly duped other people also in the same manner.

Old Kamptee police constable Ravindra Gawande, based on Neeraj Damke’s complaint, booked the accused Prakash Pahune under Sections 420, 406, 468 of the IPC and launched an in-depth probe into the matter.