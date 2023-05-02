Master’s Academy Launches Inaugural Program in Nagpur for Overseas Education and Migration Services

Nagpur : Master’s Academy for Overseas Education and Migration recently organized an inaugural program in Nagpur. The program was graced by the presence of esteemed guests including Sandip Joshi, former Mayor of Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Ex-standing Committee Chairmen, Jaiprakash Gupta, Senior BJP Leader and Central Member of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, S.N Vinod, Senior Journalist and First Editor of Lokmat News, Ajay Sancheti, Former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Shaji George and Shoma Shaji, Managing Director of Master’s Academy OEM Pvt Ltd.

The event began with a welcome speech by Kanchana Kriti Mudgal, Branch Manager of Master’s Academy in Nagpur. Following this, the guests lit lamps and conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Sandip Joshi conducted the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the guests lit the lamps.

Master’s Academy was established in 1998 and is an internationally recognized organization approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of India. The academy offers six current programs, including Canada Work Permit, Express Entry, Work in Malta, Nurses to Germany, Poland Work, and Germany Ausbildung. The academy also provides immigration services and career guidance, offering services for students, clients, candidates, study visas, and immigration for those interested in joining the Germany vocational training (Ausbildung) and job opportunities abroad.

At the end of the program, the academy handed over documents to the candidates, which was done by Nishant Gandhi, Sitting Corporator, Nishant Chaudhary, Deputy Commandant, National Disaster Response Force, and Visnu Manohar, Executive Chief in Manohar Groups. The event concluded with a vote of thanks given by Shaji George, Managing Director of Master’s Academy.

