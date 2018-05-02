Master The Art Of Bingo With These 9 Tips

For decades, bingo has been a game much-loved by many, especially in the UK. Originally, the game started in traditional bingo halls in the 1950s following success in the USA and it wasn’t long before this began to attract a substantial fanbase.

Crowds flocked in their hundreds for the chance to try and win a substantial cash prize, though also for a social occasion with their friends as well.

By the 1990s, this had become almost a British institution. Following the availability of bingo online, popularity of the game surged even further and as a result different varieties have been released since.

The last 20 years has seen the game almost revolutionised, with the option to play online at many different sites resulting in even more players being attracted.

It has led to debates as to whether there are tips that bingo players can use to increase their chances of winning with a representative for www.bingosites.net saying: “Of course, some players will feel that they have a their own winning formula when it comes to playing bingo, though the most important thing to remember is that the game is completely random.

“We make sure that all of the sites that we partner with are test house approved which means the games have a random number generator (RNG) that works how it should.”

While there might not be any tactics that guarantee wins, there are however tips that you can use to potentially improve your chances. Let’s have a look at some.

Understand the lingo

Many new players can often be thrown if they do not have a grip on the language that is used in bingo. This is known commonly as ‘bingo lingo’ where words are shortened to acronyms. For example, in the most basic form in the chatrooms you will see various acronyms such as ‘BRB’ (Be Right Back), ‘B4N’ (Bye For Now) and ‘ASAP’ (As Soon As Possible). It is definitely worth swotting up on a few basic phrases.

Do not drink alcohol

If you drink alcohol while you are playing, this can often cloud your judgement, such as deciding to play another game if you are on a losing streak, signing up to more bingo sites or playing slot games on the sites that offer these.

Set a budget

When you have a budget and stick to it, you can play more responsibly. This will also allow you to limit yourself to a fixed number of games each day or week.

Do not expect to win

Think of playing bingo as a fun hobby to relax and even chat to other players in the bingo rooms then if you do win, it is a nice bonus. This is especially a good tip if you only wager a small amount in one session.

Take breaks

When you take a break, this helps you to prevent getting too addicted to the game, which can cause problems down the line. It can also be good for your health as well – for some people, looking at a screen for a long time can give them headaches.

Use a device you are comfortable with

While smartphones are really common for playing online bingo, some prefer tablets or laptops, because the screen is bigger and you do not have to strain your eyes. There are advantages of using different devices so if you find the right one for you then this should help.

Get to know the rules of each game

There are now many formats of online bingo and each one has varying rules. Also, some sites differ with the rewards for each game when you achieve a certain objective. When you have an understanding of the rules, this will definitely help.

Make the most of non-deposit bonuses

Some bingo sites still offer these which is good, because it means that you can play without having to part with any initial money.

Play demo games

There are also sites that offer you the chance to play in demo mode, which is a good way to get used to how a game works first, before you wager anything.