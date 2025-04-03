Massive Fire Engulfs Eight Sawmills in Nagpur’s Lakadganj

Advertisement



Nagpur: A massive fire broke out in Nagpur’s Lakadganj area late Wednesday night, engulfing eight sawmills and causing chaos in the neighborhood. The devastating blaze led to a frantic scene as flames quickly spread across the mills.

As soon as the fire was reported, 12 fire tenders rushed to the scene. Firefighters battled for four hours to bring the inferno under control. The estimated losses are believed to be in crores.



One worker sustained burn injuries and was immediately admitted to the hospital. Authorities ensured that the fire did not spread further, preventing a larger catastrophe. The sawmills affected include Messrs Wasim Timber, Messrs Parmatma Furniture, Messrs Mateen Timbers Traders, Messrs Taj Horse & Wasim Timber, Manohar Raoji Dhoble, and Jaswantswami’s sawmill. Large quantities of wood and goods worth crores were reduced to ashes.

According to the fire department, the blaze initially started at Dhoble’s sawmill before spreading rapidly to the surrounding mills. However, the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is underway.

The incident has left traders and workers in shock, with many fearing heavy financial setbacks. Authorities have begun assessing the total damage while investigating the possible reasons behind the fire.

