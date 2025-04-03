Heavy Rains Lash Nagpur, IMD Warns of Hailstorms and Strong Winds in Vidarbha

Advertisement



Nagpur: The spell of changing weather since Tuesday continued on Thursday, with heavy rainfall drenching several parts of Nagpur early in the morning. The sudden showers brought a drop in temperature, making the weather cooler. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong winds and hailstorms in various districts of Vidarbha.

For the past three days, Nagpur has been experiencing an overcast sky, with intermittent heavy showers since Wednesday evening. While the unseasonal rain has provided relief from the heat, it has also caused damage to standing crops in the region.

Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected

A cyclonic circulation has formed as a trough stretching from South Chhattisgarh to Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining areas. According to the IMD, a north-south trough extends from Madhya Maharashtra to the Comorin region at lower levels, leading to moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal colliding.

Due to these weather conditions, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada could experience thunderstorms, lightning, and stormy winds blowing at speeds of 50-60 km/h, along with the possibility of hailstorms in isolated areas.

