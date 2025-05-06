Massive Fire Breaks Out at Rochaldas Clothing Store in Nagpur, Millions in Losses

Advertisement



Nagpur: A devastating fire broke out this morning at the famous Rochaldas clothing store located in the Tehsil police station area. Upon receiving the news, chaos ensued as the flames spread rapidly, creating a situation resembling the intense heat of April.

As soon as the fire was reported, five fire trucks from the Municipal Corporation’s fire department rushed to the scene and began efforts to contain the blaze. After several hours of hard work, the fire was successfully brought under control.

The store, well-known in the area, has reportedly suffered significant losses, with millions of rupees worth of clothing destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and authorities will provide further details once a preliminary inquiry is completed. It remains to be seen whether the fire was accidental or if there were other factors involved.

The fire department’s operations began around 6 a.m., and after several hours of intense efforts, the situation was finally contained. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries at this time.



