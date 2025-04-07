Massive Fire Breaks Out at Cooler Factory Near Taj Bagh in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – Panic gripped the Taj Bagh area this afternoon as a massive fire engulfed a cooler manufacturing factory located nearby. Thick plumes of smoke and flames shot up into the sky, creating chaos in the surrounding locality.

Upon receiving the alert, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and are currently making relentless efforts to bring the fire under control. Initial reports suggest significant damage to the factory, though fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Gold Rate 07 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,800/- Gold 22 KT 82,600/- Silver / Kg - 89,800/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, early speculations point towards a possible short circuit. Firefighters, along with local authorities, remain on high alert as they work to stabilize the situation and prevent further spread.

Advertisement