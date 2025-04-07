LPG cylinders to get costlier from tomorrow by…

Advertisement



LPG cylinders, both Ujjwala and non-Ujjwala, will be Rs 50 dearer starting Tuesday, Minister Hardeep Puri announced on Monday at a press conference.

“The price per cylinder of LPG will increase by Rs 50. From Rs 500, it will go up to Rs 550 (for PMUY beneficiaries), and for others, it will go up from Rs 803 to Rs 853,” the minister said.

“This is a step which we will review as we go along. We review these every 2-3 weeks,” he added.

The minister said the imposition of additional excise duties on petrol and diesel is intended to compensate the oil marketing companies for losses they have incurred earlier.

