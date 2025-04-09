Massive Fire at Nagpur Firecracker Shop; Crores in Losses Reported

Advertisement



Nagpur – A major fire broke out at the popular Babu Bhai Firecracker Centre located in Mehndibagh area under the jurisdiction of Pachpaoli Police Station on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze, which escalated rapidly, completely gutted the entire shop, with initial estimates pointing to losses worth several crores of rupees.

According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The situation worsened due to the recent delivery of two truckloads of firecrackers, which fueled the flames and triggered continuous explosions.

Over five fire tenders from the Fire Department rushed to the scene and attempted to douse the fire for several hours. However, the series of blasts made firefighting efforts extremely challenging. Panic and chaos gripped the area as thick smoke and loud explosions created a tense atmosphere.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The fire has caused extensive damage to property, and officials are currently assessing the full extent of the losses.

Police and fire brigade teams remain stationed at the site, and an investigation into the exact cause of the fire is underway by Pachpaoli Police.

