NAVI MUMBAI: A massive fire broke at PNP Auditorium at Sujalam Nagar along Revdanda road in Alibaug in Raigad district on Wednesday around 5pm. Several fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit while some repair work was in progress. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

