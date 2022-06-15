22-year-old man killed in Nildoh over selling of illicit liquor, juvenile detained

Advertisement

Nagpur: MIDC Police have detained a juvenile delinquent for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man following an argument over selling of illicit liquor in Nildoh village here, on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Chetan Ankush Moharle.

According to police sources, both deceased and accused used to operate illegal liquor den near Nidoh village. However, Moharle and the juvenile accused often used to accuse each other of diverting their costumers and would pick up scuffle.

On Wednesday night, another argument broke out between the duo. During the same, at around 9 pm the juvenile delinquent reportedly attacked Moharle with sharp-edge weapon and killed him on the spot.

Following the input of the incident, MIDC police rushed to the spot and detained the juvenile. Cops have sent body for autopsy and registered an offence of murder in this connection. Further investigations are on.

