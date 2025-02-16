Massive Explosion at Gunpowder Factory Near Nagpur Leaves Two Dead

Nagpur: A catastrophic explosion rocked the SBL gunpowder factory near Kotwalbaddi in Katol taluka, Nagpur district, on Sunday, February 16. Initial reports confirm that the blast claimed the lives of two workers while several others sustained injuries.

Emergency services rushed to the scene immediately following the explosion. District Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar, along with teams from the police, fire department, ambulance services, and forensic experts, arrived at the site without delay.

Local residents reported that the force of the explosion was so intense it was felt across several kilometers. The incident also sparked a large fire in the nearby forest, exacerbated by the dry summer conditions prevalent in the area.

Crowds from surrounding villages gathered at the scene as authorities began their investigation. Notably, Salil Deshmukh, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party affiliated with Sharadchandra Pawar’s faction, also reached the site shortly after the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that the facility was engaged in producing gunpowder for firecrackers at the time of the explosion. Investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of the blast and assess the full extent of the damage.