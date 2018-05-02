Masks, distancing mark Maha assembly session

The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on Monday with Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal asking members to observe physical distancing and wear face masks in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the physical distancing protocols, Zhirwal asked members not to sit on chairs having a ‘cross’ sign. Only one member was seated in the seating area for two. Members were also seated in the students and visitors gallery to ensure physical distancing among them.

The deputy speaker also asked members to keep their masks on while speaking in the House. He presided over the House proceedings since Speaker Nana Patole is indisposed as he tested positive for coronavirus last week. After the session began, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tabled ordinances related to amendments to GST and contingency fund.

Ordinances pertaining to rural development and urban development departments for postponement of elections to local bodies and mayoral posts due to the pandemic were also tabled along with other bills and papers. Pawar tabled the supplementary demands for 2020-21. The debate on these demands will be taken up on Tuesday before their passage.