Married woman elopes with paramour after robbing hubby in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a curious incident, a married woman eloped with her paramour after robbing her husband of gold ornaments and cash. The accused woman also took her 6-year old daughter along with her after betraying husband. Ganeshpeth police have registered a case and are investigating the matter that occurred between January 2019 and September 2020.

The complainant, Sandeep Baban Vishwakarma (34), resident of House No. 90, behind Rajwada Palace, Ganjipeth, told police that the accused Gunjan Sandeep Vishwakarma (30) is his wife. He got married to her in accordance with social tradition and has a six-year old daughter. Sandeep further told police that he works as Supervisor in UAE-based construction company – Shobha Constructions. He used to come to Nagpur sometimes.

In the meantime, the accused Gunjan connived her friend named Girish Katara (30), native of Katara, Jaipur, Rajasthan and hatched a plan. The accused Gunjan betrayed her husband by eloping with her paramour Girish slyly and robbing him of cash Rs 40,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 4.80 lakh kept in an almirah. The accused Gunjan also took Sandeep’s 6-year old daughter along with her.

Ganeshpeth PSI Shinde, based on the complaint of Sandeep Vishwakarma, booked the accused Gunjan Vishwakarma and Girish Katara under Sections 406, 34 of the IPC and launched an investigation into the matter.



