    Published On : Sat, Jun 20th, 2020

    Married man traps another woman, dupes her of Rs 6.30 lakh, arrested

    Nagpur: A pervert man, despite being married, trapped a 32-year old woman and after promising to marry with her, cheated her to the tune of Rs 6.30 lakh. The accused has been arrested.

    The accused, Rupesh Shalikram Dhurai (34), native of Takiya, Bhandara, is a married. However, despite his marital status, the accused contacted the victim Snehal Vaibhav Gomase (32), resident of 123, Kashinagar, Ajni through Metro Matrimony site. After winning her confidence, the accused Rupesh lured Snehal with marriage and took Rs 6.30 lakh from time to time between June 23, 2019 and June 19, 2020. Once usurping the money, the accused started avoiding Snehal and thus duped her.

    Ajni Woman PSI Deoghare, acting on Snehal’s complaint, booked the accused Rupesh Dhurai under Section 420 of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.

