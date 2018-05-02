Married man rapes 17-yr old girl with ‘marriage’ promise in Nandanvan

Nagpur: A mobile shop owner lured a 17-year old girl with marriage promise and exploited her sexually for over five months. The accused is married but still doled out false marriage promise to the teenage girl.

A resident of Saibaba Nagar, Kharbi, the accused Deepak Chirkut Barange (30) owns a mobile shop near the victim girl’s house in Nandanvan area. In February 2019, the minor girl had purchased a phone from Deepak on finance. Since then they had developed friendship. However, with ulterior motive in his mind, the accused Deepak, despite being married, lured the girl and promised to tie nuptial knot with her.

After trapping the girl, the accused abused her sexually several times at different places from March 10 to August 28, 2019. However, when the girl insisted the accused to marry her, Deepak flatly refused.

Nandanvan Woman PSI S Jaybhaye, based on a complaint lodged by the rape survivor, booked the accused Deepak Barange under Section 376 of the IPC read with Sub-Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and started investigation.