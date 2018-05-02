Markets welcome shoppers on Dhanteras

Nagpur: With volatile situation prevailing following Covid-19 outbreak and dent on consumers’ buying capacity, markets in Orange City decked up to welcome shoppers on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras, or Dhanatrayodashi, is celebrated a day or two prior to Diwali, the festival of lights. This festival is usually celebrated with great gusto, since it is considered to be one of the most significant of all Hindu festivals.

This year, it is being celebrated on November 13, which is a Friday. One of the key aspects of this day is the purchase of gold and silver items — typically in the form of jewellery — along with some utensils.

A stroll across some of the business hubs and busy shopping streets revealed the vibrancy of the festival mood. Usually, it is the jewellers who cash in on the gold rush. However, the traders who are complaining of losses due to a volatile market also said the festive season lacked zeal this year.



Covid taking a toll on consumers’ buying capacity and the general scare of infection are being blamed. Concern over falling rates of gold among the consumers is also not ruled out.

But irrespective of the volatile situation, the brightly illuminated and aesthetically decorated markets are ready to welcome an array of shoppers who choose items of their likings and importance as well.

The retail stores selling garments and other such lifestyle accessories have surfaced with special offers and attractive price discounts on every purchase.