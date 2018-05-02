Markets lose shine as curbs came to effect in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a bid to control the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 emerging in the Second Capital of the State, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had announced level 3 restrictions in Nagpur city with curbs on various activities. With re-imposition of curbs the footfalls in markets have dropped down drastically. Across market business appeared subdued as the curtailment of working hours cast its effect on the buyers who preferred to stay away.

It is pertinent to mention that with the issuance of order by the administration, restrictions apply again in Nagpur city under relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the Disaster Management Act 2005, and also other relevant laws/rules from Monday. Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days. Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on weekdays and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Amid new regulations, across major markets the crowding seems to just disappear. The wave and wave of people in Itwari and Gandhibagh markets were not to be seen. Traders were anticipating the development when shop timings were curbed to 4 pm. People used to come after wrapping up their other chores in the market knowing well they can shop at leisure. But 4 pm is too early and hence people chose to stay away.

Also with celebrations now again toned down, people have opted to avoid splurging on luxury goods. People are now tending to go for cheaper alternatives and shun expensive clothes and other accessories, knowing well that timings of marriages are curbed drastically.

Even in internal city markets like Sitabuldi and Dharampeth not much rush of shoppers is sizable. And to make matters worse the intermittent showers and later heavy downpour washed out any hopes of late propping up of buyer’s sentiments.

The trend is expected to remain the same throughout the week and buyers from adjoining small towns and villages are unlikely to venture to the city due to the short buying window available in view of tightening of curbs.