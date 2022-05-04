Markets in Nagpur dazzle with shoppers on Akshaya Tritiya, see business worth Rs 150 cr

Advertisement

Nagpur: This Akshaya Tritiya, the markets in Nagpur dazzled with shoppers thronging to make auspicious purchases and the turnover reached the Rs 150 crore mark, according to reports.

The Sarafa Bazaar witnessed sale of over 200 kg of gold jewellery. In rupee terms, the business was Rs 100 crore. After witnessing slump due to the pandemic for the last two years, the bullion markets across Nagpur saw heavy rush of buyers on Tuesday on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

Advertisement

Gold sales rebounded on Akshaya Tritiya after remaining subdued for the past two years due to Covid-19 as a decline in the metal’s prices along with public holiday on Tuesday led to heavy footfall at jewellery stores, traders said. This Akshaya Tritiya has been very strong. Bullion traders kept their shops open till late. This year pent up demand, a decline in gold prices and the day being a holiday has contributed to boosting the sales, said one trader. He said, with taxes, the price of 22 karat gold was ruling at around Rs 48,300 per 10 grams, which had recently peaked at Rs 52,100 per 10 grams.

In their effort to woo the customers on Akshay Tritiya, the jewellers made light jewellery which did good sale and was very much in demand.