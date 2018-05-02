Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jul 20th, 2020

    Market volunteers to monitor COVID-19 outbreak norms

    Nagpur: Around 180 trade associations under the Nagpur Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce have appointed volunteers to ensure social distancing norms are being followed in markets and shops are being sanitised regularly, a senior functionary said on Monday.

    NVCC president Ashvin Mehadia said the proposal was first mooted at a meeting on Saturday with Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe who liked the idea.

    “Volunteers will check if social distancing is being followed, shop attendants are wearing masks and premises are being sanitised as per norms,” he said.

    BC Bhartia, national president of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) told sources the group will create public awareness through social media to contain the outbreak.

