    Mon, Jul 20th, 2020
    National News

    Babri demolition case: Advani to depose on July 24

    A special CBI court on Monday set July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case. His statement under section 313 of CrPC will be recorded through video conferencing.

    In his order, Special Judge SK Yadav also fixed July 23 for recording the statement of BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi through video conferencing.

    The court set July 22 for former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan to depose before it through video link. The court is conducting proceedings under Section 313 of CrPC to enable all accused to plead their innocence, if they so want.

