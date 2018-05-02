Markaz Nizamuddin COVID-19 fallout

Delhi: 32 people were tested positive yesterday out of which 29 people had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin. A total of 700 possibly infected and confirmed cases of COVID19 are in different hospitals in, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Karnataka: We are monitoring 362 people who had attended the Markaz in Delhi. Out of 27 people from Bidar who had attended, 11 have tested positive for COVID 19, while results of 16 others are awaited. Total positive cases in the state are 121, says B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister.

Tamil Nadu: 17 people have returned to Rameswaram after attending Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Two of the returnees have been tested positive for COVID19 & admitted to District Government Hospital. 15 others are in isolation, says District Collector Veeraragavarav.