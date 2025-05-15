Mark Rober’s India Tour Sparks a DIY Revolution: ₹5 Lakh for India’s Best Jugaad Inventions

Advertisement



New Delhi [India], May 15: When Mark Rober, the ex-NASA engineer turned YouTube sensation, announced his India tour, fans expected mind-blowing science, a few epic pranks, and maybe a glitter bomb or two. But what unfolded was something deeper—an ambitious celebration of India’s deep-rooted DIY culture, or as it’s fondly known, Jugaad. Armed with curiosity and camera gear, Rober traveled across the country, collabed with top Indian creators, and launched a nationwide contest that could make ten everyday inventors ₹5 lakh richer.

The journey began with a bang in Mumbai, where Rober visited engineering colleges and hosted a surprise pop-up event at the Bandra amphitheater. Here, he met a 12-year-old who had rigged an automatic rainwater harvester out of plastic bottles and scooter parts. “This is what the world needs more of,” Rober said, visibly impressed. “Genius with limited resources is the most beautiful kind.”

He soon moved on to Delhi, where he joined forces with Mr. Indian Hacker, the king of Indian science experiments on YouTube. The two created a video where they tested the strength of common household materials—cemented by jugaad solutions like cola-powered fuel cells and pressure cookers used as launch chambers. The chaotic energy, enthusiasm, and scientific curiosity made the episode an instant classic.

Gold Rate 15 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 92,100/- Gold 22 KT 85,700/- Silver/Kg 94,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Later, Rober took his tour south to Bengaluru, where he attended an innovators’ meetup organized by a local STEM nonprofit. The star attraction wasn’t just him but the dozens of school students showcasing inventions built from trash, e-waste, and kitchen scraps. Rober live-streamed the event to his global fanbase, calling it “one of the most inspiring days of my career.”

But the centerpiece of this whole Indian adventure remains the #MarkRoberJugaad contest—a one-of-a-kind challenge that invites Indian residents (ages 8 and up) to build and showcase innovative creations using everyday household materials. Rober wants to see pure ingenuity—no fancy equipment or labs, just real-life solutions born out of necessity and imagination.

Here’s how to enter: film a video of your invention and post it to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or X with the hashtag #MarkRoberJugaad. Then, and this is crucial, go to www.markroberjugaad.com and submit the link to your post. Without this step, your entry won’t be accepted. Social media profiles must be public, and if the participant is under 18, their parent or guardian must post and submit on their behalf. The contest ends September 15, 2025, at 11:59 PM IST.

Ten winners will each receive ₹5 lakh, and their inventions may be featured in Rober’s videos, putting them in front of over 68 million subscribers worldwide. The contest is being hosted by CrunchLabs LLC, Rober’s educational startup that’s redefining how kids interact with STEM learning through monthly engineering kits and immersive science videos.

Rober’s trip wasn’t all invention and intellect—he also delivered entertainment in droves. His video with Curly Tales took fans on a fun-filled culinary tour of Indian street food, where he tried pani puri for the first time, marveling at its “perfect hydraulic explosion.” The video went viral, showing Rober’s delight as he examined food textures and preparation through a scientific lens.

He even took a detour into Bollywood territory, collaborating with dance influencers and analyzing the physics of popular dance moves. Using high-speed cameras and motion sensors, he broke down how a perfect spin or jump is all about angular momentum—a masterclass in turning pop culture into science.

As the contest heats up and submissions pour in, Rober continues to celebrate India’s grassroots inventors, stating, “Jugaad is not just about fixing things; it’s about rethinking the world with what’s already in your hands.”

This isn’t just a visit. It’s a movement—one that could permanently shift how India’s youth view science, problem-solving, and their own potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement