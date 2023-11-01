Maratha Reservation: All-party gathering reaches consensus on Maratha quota within a lawful framework, announces CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: All political parties stand with the state government on providing Maratha reservation, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced after an all-party meeting which was held today in Mumbai. It was further decided that reservation should be within the framework of the law and without doing injustice to other communities, CM said.

Leaders at an all-party meeting on Maratha quota chaired by CM Shinde also passed a resolution asking activist Manoj Jarange to call off his indefinite fast. Activist Jarange should cooperate with the government in ensuring quota for the Maratha community he said.

