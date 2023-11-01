Jyoti Naidu’s birthday celebration lights up F Lounge in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a night filled with glitz, glamour, and cheerful camaraderie, Jyoti Naidu, a prominent figure in Nagpur’s social circle, celebrated her birthday at the exquisite F Lounge in Nagpur.

The event, which drew a gathering of close friends and well-wishers, was a testament to Jyoti’s affable nature and her ability to bring people together for moments of joy and celebration.

The elegant venue was adorned with tasteful decorations, creating a festive atmosphere that perfectly matched the occasion. Guests were greeted with warm smiles and a lively ambiance that set the tone for a memorable evening.

The celebration featured a delectable spread of culinary delights, ranging from sumptuous appetizers to mouthwatering main courses, all expertly curated to cater to the discerning palate of the attendees. Music and dance filled the air as guests grooved to lively beats, adding to the vibrancy of the gathering.

Nagpur Today lensman Rajesh Bansod brings you exclusive clicks from the event.

