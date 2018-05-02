Many Nagpur’s schools refuse RTE admission over pending fee reimbursements

Nagpur: Even as the State Government has started allotting seats under Right to Education (RTE) Act, several schools have refused to complete the admission procedures due to pending fee reimbursements, according to media reports.

The State Government, under the current system, handles the RTE admissions lottery draw. It is conducted online. The selected student is allotted a school and the parent/guardian has to physically go to the school for completing the admission formalities. While no fees are charged for the RTE seat, the paperwork formalities include submission of documents like birth certificate etc.

The Independent English Schools Association (IESA), a pan-Maharashtra organisation, has decided to completely halt the admission process. The IESA said that there is no way they will accept RTE admissions because the government has not paid the pending fee imbursements. For several years, the Association has been demanding the government to clear their dues but it has not paid any heed to the demands. Hence the IESA has decided that whenever the 2021-22 admission process starts, they would not go ahead with the paperwork, the media reports said.

However, there are a number of schools which will go ahead with the RTE admissions, albeit, under protest. These schools are planning to move the High Court against non-clearance of fee reimbursement by the State Education Department.